IT ENDS IN:
|-
|-
|:
|-
|-
|:
|-
|-
|DAYS
|HOURS
|MINUTES
STOP WORRYING ABOUT INTERNET THREATS
Visit any webpage, download any file and play any video with complete peace of mind
PANDA DOME ESSENTIAL 2020
Protection against viruses in real time
Additional firewall for Windows devices
VPN for private Internet use (150MB/day)
Wi-Fi protection against hackers
Virus scan for external devices e.g. USB
3 DEVICES | 1 YEAR3.358,99 руб/year 1.343,60 руб/year Buy Now Betalen met IDEAL
24h/365d Technical Support 30-Day Money Back Guarantee
FIND THE PLAN THAT
FITS YOUR NEEDS
ESSENTIAL
1.343,60 руб
SAVE 60%!
ADVANCED
1.679,60 руб
SAVE 60%!
COMPLETE
2.351,60 руб
SAVE 60%!
PREMIUM
4.031,60 руб
SAVE 60%!
|Antivirus protection with firewall NEW
For Windows devices. 100% virus detection rate*
|Real-time antivirus protection for Mac and Android devices
|Free VPN - Limited to 150 MB/day NEW
Browse anonymously from a single virtual location
|Protect your WiFi network from hackers and prying neighbours
|Scan external/USB devices and keep them safe from any kind of threats
|Parental control for Windows: IMPROVED
Monitor and restrict device usage for your children
|Identity protection for online security while browsing, shopping and banking
|Protection against ransomware cyberattacks and advanced threats
|Data Shield - Encrypt your confidential data
|Password Manager
Secure and manage all your passwords with a single click
|Cleanup Tool NEW
Speed up and improve your devices' performance
|Premium Unlimited VPN NEW
Anonymous browsing from many virtual locations worldwide
|Unlimited Premium 24/7 Technical Support
|ESSENTIAL
3.358,99 руб1.343,60 руб
SAVE 60%!
|ADVANCED
4.198,99 руб1.679,60 руб
SAVE 60%!
|COMPLETE
5.878,99 руб2.351,60 руб
SAVE 60%!
|PREMIUM
10.078,99 руб4.031,60 руб
SAVE 60%!
|Antivirus protection with firewall NEW
For Windows devices. 100% virus detection rate*
|Real-time antivirus protection for Mac and Android devices
|Free VPN - Limited to 150 MB/day NEW
Browse anonymously from a single virtual location
|Protect your WiFi network from hackers and prying neighbours
|Scan external/USB devices and keep them safe from any kind of threats
|Parental control for Windows: IMPROVED
Monitor and restrict device usage for your children
|Identity protection for online security while browsing, shopping and banking
|Protection against ransomware cyberattacks and advanced threats
|Data Shield - Encrypt your confidential data
|Password Manager
Secure and manage all your passwords with a single click
|Cleanup Tool NEW
Speed up and improve your devices' performance
|Premium Unlimited VPN NEW
Anonymous browsing from many virtual locations worldwide
|Unlimited Premium 24/7 Technical Support
|ESSENTIAL
3.358,99 руб1.343,60 руб
SAVE 60%!
|ADVANCED
4.198,99 руб1.679,60 руб
SAVE 60%!
|COMPLETE
2.351,60 руб
SAVE 60%!
|PREMIUM
10.078,99 руб4.031,60 руб
SAVE 60%!
*Real-World Protection Test, July-November 2017 AV-Comparatives
LEADERS IN REAL-TIME PROTECTION
100% detection rate according to the Real-World Protection Test
WANT PROOF? READ OUR CUSTOMERS' OPINIONS ABOUT PANDA DOME
At Panda we take our customers' opinions very seriously...
Who better than them to tell you about our products?
Your opinion is very important to us!
How to get started
You are just a few steps away from securing your digital world:
- Buy your Panda Dome protection
- Download the app
- Enter the activation code
- Enjoy your devices with complete peace of mind!
-60%
Buy Now
ESSENTIAL
3 DEVICES | 1 YEAR3.358,99 руб/year 1.343,60 руб/year